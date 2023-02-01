Sandbags available in West Baton Rouge ahead of expected rainy weather

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH – Sand and bags are available at the follow locations ahead of anticipated rainy weather Thursday. Anyone who wishes to fill a sandbag must bring his or her own shovel.

-William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen

-Rivault Park, 900 S. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen

-Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St., Brusly

-Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Road, Port Allen

-Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Road, Addis

-South Winterville Water Tower

-Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen

-Addis Fire Station, 6875 Highway 1, Addis