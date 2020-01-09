Sammy's Grill on Highland serving its last meal Friday

BATON ROUGE - Sammy's Grill on Highland Rd. announced they'll be serving their last meal Friday.

The popular Baton Rouge restaurant has been struggling financially for several months. Donnie Jarreau, who bought the Sammy's Grill properties in Prairieville and on Highland Rd. from owner Sammy Nagem last May, was seeking to evict the restaurants due to unpaid rent. Employees told 2 On Your Side the restaurant was only paying portions of their paychecks and that many checks were bouncing.

Sammy's Grill has been on Highland for over 30 years.

Creole Cabana on Burbank Dr., also owned by Nagem, is reportedly closing as well.