Saints will travel to London in 2022
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints will play one of their games overseas this coming NFL season.
The league unveiled this week the teams which will play in its annual series of international games. This season will mark the Saints' third trip to London.
The @saints are back in the ???? an we can't wait!!#NFLUK— NFL UK (@NFLUK) February 28, 2022
Other teams making the trip to London include the Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Other international games planned this coming season include the NFL's inaugural trip to Munich, Germany featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals' visit to Mexico City.
