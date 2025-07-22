Latest Weather Blog
Saints unveil new gold jerseys for the first time in more than 20 years
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints unveiled new gold, alternate jerseys on Tuesday, marking the first time in more than 20 years that the team will wear gold jerseys as a part of their uniforms.
The team made the announcement in a promotional video, titled "What's Gold is New Again," set to Imagine Dragons' song "Gold." The video highlights the team's evolution through its jerseys before Cam Jordan, Brandin Cooks, Chris Olave and other Saints players unveil the new alternate uniforms.
What's Gold is New Again.#Saints | @CaesarsEnt pic.twitter.com/7qnkMZrSUO— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 22, 2025
The new uniforms, paired with a black helmet and black pants, are light gold with black numbers and accents.
According to a Saints spokesperson, the last time the team wore gold jerseys was in 2002 against the Minnesota Vikings.
"The 2025 version presents a modern twist on the historic look, designed to commemorate the team's rich legacy while ushering in a new era of Saints football," the team said, noting that it will reveal more details about when the uniforms will debut in the coming weeks.
Fans can buy the new "Gameday Golds" jerseys on the Saints Pro Shop website here.
