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Officials break ground on Terrace Avenue MovEBR project Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Work is beginning on a stretch of Terrace Avenue between Highland and Perkins roads.
Mayor-President Sid Edwards and and local leaders were at the site with symbolic shovels Thursday. The group moved dirt, marking the beginning of the MovEBR program in the area.
Residents expect to see improvements to the sidewalk and for pedestrians and bicycles. The roadway will also be reshaped in an effort to slow traffic.
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The estimated cost is around $10 million.
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