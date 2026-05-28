Former Gonzales mayoral candidate arrested for manslaughter

HAMMOND — The Hammond Police Department has arrested a Gonzales woman accused of shooting a man in the chest along Perry Lane.

Kemlyn Lomas, 58, was arrested after the Wednesday evening shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

Lomas left the scene after the shooting, but she later turned herself in to the authorities.

According to Lomas, she confronted the man because she believed he was there with another woman. During an altercation, Lomas said she pulled out a taser and used it on the man before pulling a gun out of her car.

During a struggle over the gun, it discharged and a bullet struck the man, police added.

Lomas was arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter, aggravated battery and illegal use of a weapon.

In 2024, Lomas lost in a runoff election to Gonzales' current Mayor Tim Riley.

Lomas serves on the town's Planning and Zoning Commission.