80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints trade away CB Marshon Lattimore, signifying start of rebuild

1 hour 22 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, November 05 2024 Nov 5, 2024 November 05, 2024 12:41 PM November 05, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are sellers on moving day in the NFL as reports from the NFL Networks Ian Rapoport say the Black and Gold are trading veteran cornerback Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders for a number of draft picks.

According to Rapoport the Saints will get three picks in the deal, a third, a fourth, and a sixth round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft while the Commanders will receive Lattimore and a fifth round selection.

The trade is expected to be the first of several the Saints will need to make over the course of the remainder of this year and the off-season in order to accumulate draft picks and lower their salary-cap hit for the coming years.

A first round pick in the 2017 draft, Lattimore had been one of the best defensive players on the Saints roster since joining the league, however he has been inconsistent in both is production and availability.

The Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen on Monday and promoted special teams coordinators Darren Rizzi as the team prepares to move forward with their eight remaining games in the 2024 season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days