Saints star Taysom Hill and his wife are expecting a new addition to their team
NEW ORLEANS — Taysom Hill, quarterback and utility player for the New Orleans Saints, is going to become a father.
On Wednesday evening Hill shared the news via a tweet, stating that his wife, Emily, is pregnant.
"We are beyond thrilled for our new addition to our family," Hill wrote. "Coming August 2020!!"
We are beyond thrilled for our new addition to our family, coming August 2020!! ???? pic.twitter.com/q9UXqCBK7X— Taysom Hill (@T_Hill4) April 9, 2020
Drew Brees, the Saints' starting quarterback, signed a new two-year contract with the team and after Brees retires Hill is widely expected to remain with the Saints' as a key player.
