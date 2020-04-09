73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints star Taysom Hill and his wife are expecting a new addition to their team

44 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, April 09 2020 Apr 9, 2020 April 09, 2020 8:03 AM April 09, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Taysom Hill, of the New Orleans Saints, announced via Twitter that he and his wife are expecting a child. 

NEW ORLEANS — Taysom Hill, quarterback and utility player for the New Orleans Saints, is going to become a father. 

On Wednesday evening Hill shared the news via a tweet, stating that his wife, Emily, is pregnant.

"We are beyond thrilled for our new addition to our family," Hill wrote. "Coming August 2020!!"

Drew Brees, the Saints' starting quarterback, signed a new two-year contract with the team and after Brees retires Hill is widely expected to remain with the Saints' as a key player. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days