Saints safety Marcus Maye suspended 3 games for violating NFL's substance abuse policy

Wednesday, September 20 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Marcus Maye, an early standout in the Saints' stellar defense through two weeks, will be sidelined for three games due to a violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on the NFL's decision Wednesday. 

