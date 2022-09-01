Saints safety Marcus Maye accused of pointing gun at car full of girls during road rage incident

Photo: New Orleans Saints

METAIRIE, La. – Saints safety Marcus Maye was booked Thursday into the Jefferson Parish jail after he allegedly pointed a gun at a car filled with girls during a road rage incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A warrant was issued for Maye, 29, after the incident that happened Aug. 29.

"Maye was identified as the driver of a black SUV that was involved in an incident in which he is accused of pointing a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several juvenile females," the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The Sheriff's Office provided no other details.

Maye was booked with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm and released after posting a $30,000 bond, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Saints acquired Maye during the 2022 offseason. The team is scheduled to start the regular season against the Falcons at noon Sept. 11 in Atlanta.