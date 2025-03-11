Saints restructure Tyrann Mathieu contract and multiple others for salary cap space

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints have restructured multiple contracts of current players to help the team get more room to operate within the league's salary cap for the 2025 season.

Former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu is one of the latest Saints players to have his current contract reworked to make room for the Black and Gold in 2025.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football, the New Orleans native and safety agreed to a reworked one-year deal worth up to $7.2 million with incentives based on length of play.

The Saints now have an estimated $20.7 million in cap space, according to OverTheCap.com, after being at a $43 million deficit last week before restructuring contracts.

New Orleans has already reworked the contracts of linebackers Pete Warner and Demario Davis, offensive linemen Ryan Ramczyk, Erik McCoy and Cesar Ruiz, defensive linemen Carl Granderson and Khalen Saunders as well as quarterback Derek Carr.

With several deals done, the Saints were able to re-sign tight end Juwan Johnson to a three-year deal worth $30 million and also re-signed defensive end Chase Young on Monday to a three-year deal worth up to $57 million.