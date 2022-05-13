Saints release 2022 schedule, will open season on the road at Atlanta

NEW ORLEANS - It's like Christmas Day for Saints fans, as the 2022 New Orleans Saints schedule was released. The Black and Gold will play on Primetime three times this season.

New Orleans' first three games are all against division opponents, starting with the Falcons on the road. In Week 4, the Saints will travel to London against the Vikings make sure you have your alarm clocks ready for that one, as it's an 8:30 a.m. kickoff.

In Week 6, we get the game we've been waiting for. It's the Bengals vs the Saints, as Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase make their return to Louisiana. That game is a 12 p.m. kickoff, kind of surprised that it isn't on Primetime.

After facing Joey B, the Saints will have a short week and will travel to Arizona for Thursday Night Football. This is where the New Orleans schedule gets difficult. As the Saints have the Ravens, Steelers, Rams, 49ers and Bucs all in a row. New Orleans will face 7 playoff teams from last year in 8 weeks.

And for the fourth time in five seasons, the Saints will end the season against Carolina on January 8. Here is the Saints' full schedule below:

Week 1 at Atlanta Falcons, Sept. 11

Week 2 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sept. 18

Week 3 at Carolina Panthers, Sept. 25

Week 4 vs. Minnesota Vikings (Tottenham), 8:30 a.m. central time

Week 5 vs. Seattle Seahawks, Oct. 9

Week 6 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 16

Week 7 at Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7:15 p.m.

Week 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Oct. 30

Week 9 vs. Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 7:15 p.m.

Week 10 at Pittsburgh Steelers, Nov. 13

Week 11 vs Los Angeles Rams, Nov. 20

Week 12 at San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 27

Week 13 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Dec. 5, at 7:15 p.m.

Week 14 BYE

Week 15 vs. Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 18

Week 16 at Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Dec. 24 at noon

Week 17 at Philadelphia Eagles, Jan. 1

Week 18 vs. Carolina Panthers, Jan. 8