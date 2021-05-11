73°
Saints losing to Patriots 36-13 in 4th quarter
New Orleans, LA - Saints looking to bounce back after a week one loss at Minnesota, returning home to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots.
New England's Tom Brady lead the Patriots down the field to score on their opening drive, jumping out to an early lead that would extend to 20-3 to end the first quarter.
Brady threw for 3 touchdowns, 177 yards in the first quarter against the Saints defense.
The Saints found the endzone early in the second, when Dree Brews threw a 5-yard tocuhdown pass to Brandon Coleman to cut the Patriots lead to 20-10.
Will Lutz added a field goal to make it 20-13 with 8:18 to go until halftime.
But the Patriots add a 2-yard touchdown from Mike Gillislee and a field goal to make it 30-13 at the break.
