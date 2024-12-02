Saints lose Taysom Hill for the remainder of the season with a knee injury

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are now without one of their star players for the rest of the season after do-it-all tight end, Taysom Hill, has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Interim head coach Darren Rizzi told reporters today that Hill suffered an apparent torn ACL. Hill went down in the fourth quarter of the Saints loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. He was carted off the field and did not return.

Now that he's been ruled out, it's up to everyone else to take on a bigger role to help New Orleans finish the regular season strong.

"He (Taysom Hill) fills so many roles, so there's going to be a lot of different guys that are going to have to be a part of the solution there. Then obviously, all the guys that have been supporting cast these last few weeks, you know, we've done a good job, you know, these last few weeks, of getting a lot of different guys involved, and that's going to have to remain the same. And again, it's hard to sit here and tell you that you can replace Taysom. You can't. He's a phenomenal person player, captain all those different things so it's certainly a big loss, but the only thing we can do is everybody else has to step up," Rizzi said Monday.

The Saints will travel to face the New York Giants on Sunday at noon.