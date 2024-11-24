Latest Weather Blog
Saints legend Steve Gleason recovering from accidental fall
NEW ORLEANS - Saints legend Steve Gleason was hurt in an accident Saturday that happened while he was exiting his van.
According to Gleason's social media pages, he was getting out of his van to speak at the Gleason Life Skills Volleyball Camp. A post said that Gleason was hurt but spared from greater injury because he was strapped to his wheelchair.
Gleason, 47, is resting at his home as he recovers.
Steve had an accident exiting his van yesterday to speak at the Gleason Life Skills Volleyball Clinic. It was traumatic for him and for all of us who witnessed him mangled on the asphalt. Although he is hurt, it could have been much worse.— Steve Gleason - "Live Impossible" (@SteveGleason) November 25, 2024
Miraculously, he was spared greater… pic.twitter.com/dIuFqrxUx5
Trending News
Gleason played safety for the Saints for seven seasons. After his football career, he was diagnosed with ALS. In 2024, he was given the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Homeowner fell asleep while smoking early Sunday morning, started house fire on...
-
Sunday Journal: Take a tour of Houma's House for Thanksgiving
-
Generations of Tigers unite: LSU Golden Band hosts heartwarming alumni reunion
-
Tailgaters go all out for LSU-Vanderbilt game
-
Make-a-Wish granted for cancer patient who wanted to attend LSU game
Sports Video
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated