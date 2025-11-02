Saints fall in Shough's first game as starting quarterback

LOS ANGELES - Tyler Shough's first NFL start had its ups and downs, but the Saints never really had a chance against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The Rams jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first half, and then used a nearly ten-minute touchdown drive at the start of the third quarter en route to a 34-10 win.

Los Angeles had 438 yards of total offense and had the ball for nearly 44 minutes of game time. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 281 yards and four touchdowns.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough threw his first career touchdown pass, connecting with Juwan Johnson in the second quarter. Shough finished the day 15-of-24 for 176 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

New Orleans falls to 1-8 on the season. The Saints play at Carolina next Sunday, November 9.