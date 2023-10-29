79°
Saints explode on offense, beat Colts 38-27

3 hours 46 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, October 29 2023 Oct 29, 2023 October 29, 2023 3:24 PM October 29, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The New Orleans Saints finally put it together on offense and won their first game of the year by more double digits as they beat the Indianapolis Colts 38-27 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Field.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr threw for 310 yards on 19 of 27 attempts with two touchdowns an no interceptions.

Wide receiver Rashid Shaheed had two big catches, one that was a 58 yard touchdown catch and the other that helped seal the win with a late game third-down conversion.

Alvin Kamara paced the ground attack with 17 carries for 59 yards and a score while Taysom Hill added nine carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

The Saints move into a tie for first place in the NFC South as they survived penalties and miscues by making the big play on offense along with an improved running game paced by Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara.

The Saints will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 5 at noon in the Superdome.

