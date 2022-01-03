Saints beat Panthers 18-10

The Saints are still in the playoff hunt after beating the Carolina Panthers 18-10. The defense led the way with seven sacks and two forced turnovers.

Defensive end Cam Jordan recorded 3.5 sacks and has now had 7.5 sacks in his last three games. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson had the game-sealing interception with 54 seconds remaining.

Offensively, during the first half, the team could not run the football, rushing for -4 yards and having to settle for three field goals.

In the second half, quarterback Taysom Hill hit Alvin Kamara for a 12-yard touchdown. That was the Saints' first touchdown in 3 weeks.

Hill finished the game with 222 yards in the air and 45 on the ground. The Saints improve to 8-8 and are one game out of the final wildcard spot.

Next week New Orleans will finish the regular season on the road against rival Atlanta.