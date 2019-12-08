Saints 46 | 49ers 48 | FINAL SCORE

62°
Sunday, December 08 2019
NEW ORLEANS - The NFC South Champions, New Orleans Saints, are gearing up to do battle against the San Francisco 49ers in the Superdome.

This is a game with huge playoff implications. Both teams come into the game with 10-2 records and are competing potentially for home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Kickoff for the game is at noon. 

