RV fire reported on I-12 eastbound; all lanes blocked near I-55
BATON ROUGE — An RV is currently on fire on I-12 eastbound, right before I-55.
Fire crews are currently responding to the fire.
All lanes of traffic are blocked, with traffic being delayed at least one mile.
