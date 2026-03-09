81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
RV fire reported on I-12 eastbound; all lanes blocked near I-55

Monday, March 09 2026 12:57 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — An RV is currently on fire on I-12 eastbound, right before I-55. 

Fire crews are currently responding to the fire. 

All lanes of traffic are blocked, with traffic being delayed at least one mile. 

