Russell Gage, BR native and former Tiger, hurt during Buccaneers-Cowboys playoff game

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - The final game of the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend screeched to a halt Monday night after Russell Gage, a Baton Rouge native and former LSU Tiger, went down with an injury late in the fourth quarter.

Gage, who plays at wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was carted off after team personnel spent several minutes tending to him on the field. It came after a Dallas Cowboys defender collided with the back of Gage's helmet during a play.

The Cowboys and Bucs gathered on the field after Russell Gage Jr. went down with an apparent injury.



Gage appeared to be conscious as he was taken off the field.

The teams played out the final minutes of the game soon afterward, with Dallas eliminating the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers from the playoffs.

The scary scene comes exactly two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football game, which was suspended that night and ultimately canceled. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in that game and was released from the hospital days later amid a nationwide outpouring of support.