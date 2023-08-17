Rural town's water system plagued with low pressure, brown water during peak hours

CLINTON — High water usage amid an ongoing drought has some people experiencing low water pressure during peak times in the evening.

The East Feliciana Rural Water System said it recently valved in a secondary source of water to give residents in the Bluff Creek area some relief. It happened as WBRZ began asking questions about the low pressure.

Videos sent to WBRZ show that, during peak hours of demand, only a small stream of water comes out of the taps.

"We've been here for two years and the water pressure has been low, not very good. And with building a new home you'd assume you'd have great water pressure, but it has not been very good," one resident said.

They say things have been especially terrible over the past year.

"At nighttime, we can't take showers and shampoo our hair," she added. "If you do, you have to do it at 10 p.m. at night or 3 p.m. during the day. No washing dishes until the morning time. It's cloudy."

Leaders at the water company said, "East Feliciana Rural Water received two calls the morning of August 15th regarding low pressure the evening prior, and I'm aware of one of these two callers contacting after hours the evening before to report the low pressure issue."

"EFRW has identified the low pressure thru our SCADA system as occurring during peak hours of the afternoon. The cause is likely from high customer consumptions due to excessive watering during these drought conditions. EFRW will be valving in a secondary source during this peak period to help ease the pressure issues."

"Customers should be able to see an improvement this afternoon. Customers should also consider conservation measures to help protect the system. East Feliciana Rural Water will continue to monitor the situation," the utility company said.

Another statement went out late Thursday afternoon saying residents could expect to see some brown water and that they were working to flush the lines.

"We just want what America has: running water please," one resident said.