62°
Latest Weather Blog
Runaway teen found safe
UPDATE: The teenager was found safe at his home Thursday.
HATTIESBURG - A teenager who ran away from home may be in Baton Rouge, authorities say.
According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 14-year-old Ashton Foster left his home Monday afternoon and has not been seen since.
Officers say he may have contacted someone from Baton Rouge to pick him up and bring him to his girlfriend's home.
Trending News
BRPD and the sheriff's office are aware of the missing child. Anyone who knows where Foster is should call 911.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ordinance to stop sex trafficking would penalize lawful massage businesses, Louisiana Board...
-
Interchange at Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard to be reopened next week
-
La. lawmakers advance proposal to mandate life sentences for fentanyl dealers
-
Driver of vehicle where Madison Brooks was allegedly raped indicted by grand...
-
Town of Killian fails state water quality test, residents says mayor is...
Sports Video
-
Catholic baseball blanks John Curtis 10-0 in opening game of DI quarterfinals
-
Lamar baseball upends Southeastern 7-1
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs week 2
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...