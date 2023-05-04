62°
Runaway teen found safe

2 weeks 10 hours 42 minutes ago Wednesday, April 19 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

UPDATE: The teenager was found safe at his home Thursday. 

HATTIESBURG - A teenager who ran away from home may be in Baton Rouge, authorities say. 

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 14-year-old Ashton Foster left his home Monday afternoon and has not been seen since. 

Officers say he may have contacted someone from Baton Rouge to pick him up and bring him to his girlfriend's home.

BRPD and the sheriff's office are aware of the missing child. Anyone who knows where Foster is should call 911. 

