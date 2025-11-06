69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rouses to implement a 'penny rounding' policy after U.S. mint ceases production of pennies

2 hours 54 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, November 06 2025 Nov 6, 2025 November 06, 2025 5:02 PM November 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Rouses says it will implement a "penny rounding" policy for all cash transactions after the U.S. mint announced it will no longer produce pennies.

Once each store runs out of pennies they'll start rounding those transactions up to the nearest nickel.

Credit cards, debit cards and food stamps won't be affected.

Trending News

The company says stores will continue accepting pennies as payment. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days