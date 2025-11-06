Rouses to implement a 'penny rounding' policy after U.S. mint ceases production of pennies

BATON ROUGE — Rouses says it will implement a "penny rounding" policy for all cash transactions after the U.S. mint announced it will no longer produce pennies.

Once each store runs out of pennies they'll start rounding those transactions up to the nearest nickel.

Credit cards, debit cards and food stamps won't be affected.

The company says stores will continue accepting pennies as payment.