Roundabout opens to traffic at future Prairieville High School

47 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, November 22 2023 Nov 22, 2023 November 22, 2023 5:39 PM November 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

PRAIRIEVILLE - A roundabout under construction since May in Prairieville is seeing its first traffic.

The circular interchange at Parish Road 929 and Parker Road opened on Wednesday.

WBRZ News 2 reported last month that officials projected the project would be completed before Thanksgiving.

Though the intersection revision is done, there's still much more to do regarding roadway improvements in the area. The construction of the future Prairieville High School is also prompting widening of both Parish Road 929 and Parker Road.

That work is not expected to start until sometime next year.

The high school will open next August.

