Rotary Club's newest peace pole at Franciscan University joins dozens across Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — The Rotary Club of Baton Rouge planted a new "peace pole" on Franciscan University's campus on Tuesday.

The pole displays a message of peace — "May Peace Prevail on Earth" — in four languages.

"We will also be planting numerous others over the course of the next year or two to really become a symbol of peace for all ages and demographics across the city of Baton Rouge," Rotary Club Peace Pole Committee member Danny Fields said.

There are dozens of other similar poles planted across the city, including ones at Baton Rouge High School and BRPD Headquarters.