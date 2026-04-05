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Southern football prepares for Spring Showcase under Marshall Faulk
BATON ROUGE - Jaguar fans will get their first look at a new Southern football team this weekend when the Jags host their Spring Showcase.
The showcase will be held on Saturday at A.W. Mumford Stadium. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. with the event starting at 11 a.m. Admission is free for all fans.
The showcase will not be like a traditional spring game, like teams have done in the past. Southern will have some live scrimmaging, but there will be situational drills among other things.
Southern is entering their third week of spring practice under new head coach Marshall Faulk. Throughout the practices, Faulk and the staff are focused on teaching and implementing a new way of doing things in order to get the team on the same page.
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Faulk says he will be able to see where his team is and where they need to grow once spring practices are over and the countdown to the 2026 season begins.
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