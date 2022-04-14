76°
Roof of Covington diner collapses after overnight storms
COVINGTON - The roof of a popular diner and donut shop collapsed Wednesday night after strong storms battered the area.
St. Tammany firefighters shared pictures of the Butter Krisp Diner, where large pieces of metal fell through the ceiling and onto the restaurant's bar area.
Officials said there were people inside the building at the time, but no one was hurt.
The business said it would be closed until further notice.
