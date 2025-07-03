Rocco's selling 2025 'Jelleaux Shot Champion' shirts

OMAHA, Neb. - On the tails of LSU's eighth national baseball title, Tigers fans are also celebrating another repeat win: their sweeping victory at the Rocco's Jell-O Shot Leaderboard.

Shirts to commemorate the first repeat championship title are on sale as of Thursday morning and are limited, so get them while you can!

You asked so we delivered, Tank Tops are now available! Reminder that these are limited time only so get them while you can! https://t.co/3507lnIHpd pic.twitter.com/BIFqAlom47 — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) July 3, 2025

Shirts can be purchased here.