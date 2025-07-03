89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Rocco's selling 2025 'Jelleaux Shot Champion' shirts

1 hour 20 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, July 03 2025 Jul 3, 2025 July 03, 2025 9:13 AM July 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

OMAHA, Neb. - On the tails of LSU's eighth national baseball title, Tigers fans are also celebrating another repeat win: their sweeping victory at the Rocco's Jell-O Shot Leaderboard. 

Shirts to commemorate the first repeat championship title are on sale as of Thursday morning and are limited, so get them while you can!

Trending News

Shirts can be purchased here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days