79°
Latest Weather Blog
Robert man arrested for drug dealing after deputies, DEA agents seize package of meth
ROBERT — A man accused of drug dealing was arrested after deputies and Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized meth, marijuana and guns from a Robert home.
Gerald Toney Jr., 24, was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances after deputies raided a home on Gemstone Place on Nov. 6.
DEA agents and Tangipahoa Parish deputies seized drug dealing materials, as well as marijuana and an AR-15 rifle.
The investigation started after deputies intercepted five pounds of crystal meth worth around $8,000 heading to the same address.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary police make arrest in carjacking, attempted murder
-
One injured in early morning shooting on Florida Boulevard
-
I-10 near Butte La Rose reopened after five-vehicle crash early Tuesday
-
Inmate from Morgan City recaptured after escaping East Carroll prison, police say
-
Central Police Department looks for funding for full-time officers
Sports Video
-
Southern is one win away from winning the SWAC West, but they're...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 10
-
LSU struggles against Alabama as university is fined for fans throwing debris...
-
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61
-
LHSAA releases high school football playoff brackets, Dunham receives top seed