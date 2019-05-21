80°
Roads in Pride reopen following heavy rain, high water
UPDATE: According to the Pride Volunteer Fire Department all roads in the parish are open.
*****
PRIDE- Roads in the Pride area are still closed off due to high waters following Saturday's storms.
According to Pride Volunteer Fire Department, Pride Baywood at Riley Road are still closed. There are barricades in place blocking the road. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says anyone caught driving through the high water will be ticketed.
