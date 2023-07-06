93°
Road 'exploded' due to heat, St. Tammany Parish officials say

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

COVINGTON - St. Tammany is the latest parish in south Louisiana to report heat-related problems affecting its roads. 

On Thursday, parish officials said multiple sections of Holiday Square Boulevard in Covington "exploded" from the heat. The road was patched up with a temporary fix.

It comes less than a week after multiple major roadways in the capital area buckled amid an excessive heat warning. 

