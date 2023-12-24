63°
Latest Weather Blog
River Parishes lighting the way for Papa Noel
Hundreds gathered along the Mississippi River levee in St. James and St. John parishes Saturday night to light the way for Papa Noel.
The Christmas Eve tradition was moved a day early due to heavy rains expected for Sunday. Residents were uneasy about the change, but happy to celebrate with family and friends.
Trending News
Many are worried that Papa Noel might lose his way on Christmas Eve, but sources said elves were on the levee scoping out the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Plaquemine Police looking for suspect in double murder; latest shooting in ongoing...
-
River Parishes lighting the way for Papa Noel
-
Zachary Police Department Christmas Giveaway helps families in need
-
Spirit of Christmas with Sylvia Weatherspoon: Governor John Bel and First Lady...
-
Spirit of Christmas with Sylvia Weatherspoon: Paula Pennington's Winter Wonderland