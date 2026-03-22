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Truck driver crashes through railing on Calcasieu River Bridge before falling in water
LAKE CHARLES — The right lane on I-10 West on the Calcasieu River Bridge remains closed due to vehicle recovery operations following a Sunday morning crash that led to a driver going off the side of the bridge.
According to the Lake Charles Police Department, a vehicle crashed into the eastbound barrier near the base of the Calcasieu River bridge around 6:15 a.m. The crash caused a chain reaction with about 4 other vehicles also crashing.
Soon after, officers say a bucket truck travelling in the eastbound lanes swerved to avoid debris crossing over into the westbound lanes before going over the side of the bridge into the water.
Three people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Congestion is currently approaching North Lakeshore Drive.
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Drivers in the area should use caution or seek an alternate route.
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