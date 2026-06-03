What's next after Governor Landry signs bill into law eliminating inspection stickers

BATON ROUGE - Governor Jeff Landry has signed a new law that eliminates vehicle inspection stickers across the state, replacing them with a QR code system. The new law is confusing some drivers.

Getting rid of inspection stickers became a priority for Gov. Landry from the start of the legislative session.

"We made promises, and we are fulfilling them," Landry said.

For now, most drivers will notice very little change. Starting Jan. 1, drivers will be asked to purchase a $6 QR code for their vehicles instead of the previous $10 inspection sticker.

From June 30 until Jan. 1, law enforcement cannot issue citations if an old inspection sticker has expired or a driver has no sticker at all.

Baton Rouge driver Victoria Cave said she sees the change as a positive.

"I think it sounds convenient, I don't see any downside as far as it's been explained," Cave said.

Not everyone shares that view. Baton Rouge driver John Guy worries the end of inspections could lead to more unsafe vehicles on the road.

"Because they feel they don't have to do that anymore, it's going to be a lot more unsafe cars on the streets," said Guy.

There is also a catch for some drivers. People living in East Baton Rouge, Livingston, West Baton Rouge, Ascension or Iberville Parishes will still be required to have their vehicles tested for emissions standards to comply with federal regulations.

After the law goes into effect, law enforcement can still stop drivers with cracked windshields or vehicles they believe are unsafe.

No specific plans for the new QR code system have been released at this time. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles has until Dec. 31 to create the QR code system and announce how it will work.