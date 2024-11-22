81°
Right lane blocked on I-12 eastbound near Covington due to overturned 18-wheeler
COVINGTON - Lanes were blocked Friday morning on I-12 eastbound due to an overturned 18-wheeler.
Louisiana State Police urged drivers to avoid the area or seek an alternate route. The right lane was blocked due to the crash.
Officials said the truck was hauling some sort of powder but that it was not hazardous.
Troopers did not specify whether anyone was injured or what led to the crash.
