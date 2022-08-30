Rideshare company introducing new safety toolkit, including ability to text ADT, 911

92°
By: Sarah Lawrence

Uber's Safety Toolkit is seeing a complete overhaul with a new addition allowing riders to live text with ADT or 911 agents.

The new Safety Toolkit will reportedly make it easier for riders to access all of the safety options available to them, including the new "Live Help" feature, which will connect them with an ADT Safety Agent in the event they feel unsafe. 

The company says this new live chat will allow users to keep peace of mind in situations that don't necessarily require police, fire departments, or an ambulance.

Uber also said it is expanding the ability to text a 911 dispatcher to more areas where texting 911 is supported. The company estimates this will impact 60% of the country.

