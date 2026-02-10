73°
Latest Weather Blog
Richland Road in White Castle closed due to downed utility pole
WHITE CASTLE - Richland Road in White Castle is closed due to a downed utility pole along the roadway.
Iberville Parish Government posted a notice at 4 p.m. announcing the closure, which spans from La. Highway 1 to La. Highway 404.
Trending News
Officials said Entergy is enroute to make repairs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Vehicle crashes into part of bank, one person injured
-
Man accused in deadly Livingston Parish hit-and-run has bond revoked
-
Walmart employee arrested after allegedly stealing thousands in Visa gift cards from...
-
Southern University experiencing campus-wide power outage; shifting to remote operations
-
Police: Three people arrested after attempted car burglary at Gate City Food...
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball survives a thriller in SWAC play
-
LSU football profits increase by more than $14 million, Legislative Auditor's Office...
-
LSU softball sweeps opening weekend
-
Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama A&M, men's team comes out on...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Super Bowl LX $$$