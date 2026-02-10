73°
Richland Road in White Castle closed due to downed utility pole

WHITE CASTLE - Richland Road in White Castle is closed due to a downed utility pole along the roadway. 

Iberville Parish Government posted a notice at 4 p.m. announcing the closure, which spans from La. Highway 1 to La. Highway 404. 

Officials said Entergy is enroute to make repairs. 

