Retired BRPD bomb-sniffing K-9 passes away after 10-year career
BATON ROUGE — Prada, a retired bomb-sniffing K-9, recently passed away after a long career, the Baton Rouge Police Department shared on Wednesday.
Prada served 10 years on the force with Captain Scott Bowman as an Explosives Detection K-9.
"She earned high praise throughout her career and spent her well-earned retirement with the Bowman family," BRPD said.
