Retired BRPD bomb-sniffing K-9 passes away after 10-year career

Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — Prada, a retired bomb-sniffing K-9, recently passed away after a long career, the Baton Rouge Police Department shared on Wednesday.

Prada served 10 years on the force with Captain Scott Bowman as an Explosives Detection K-9.

"She earned high praise throughout her career and spent her well-earned retirement with the Bowman family," BRPD said. 

