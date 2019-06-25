Retailers issued permits to sell CBD products

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control has begun issuing permits to allow businesses to legally sell hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

Earlier this month, Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill authorizing the sale of hemp-derived CBD products with a THC concentration of less than 0.3 percent.

According to officials, prior to selling CBD products retailers are required to obtain a permit.

The agency said Monday that a total of 20 temporary permits were issued. The temporary permits expire on February 29, 2020. Officials say permanent permits will be issued "only after ATC receives certification from the Louisiana Department of Health that the applicant's products comply with state law."

“ATC employees have worked diligently to process the influx of CBD applications in just a short amount of time,” ATC Commissioner Juana Marine-Lombard said. “The agency is ready to provide the necessary support for this new industry in Louisiana.”

Businesses can click here for more information on permits.