Restaurants can now receive a tax break for recycling their oyster shells

BATON ROUGE - Though the capital city may not be perfectly placed on the Louisiana coastline, Baton Rouge restaurant owners now have a chance to help with preservation and restoration of the coast.

The Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana is expanding its Oyster Shell Recycling Program to include the capital. Though the program has existed since 2014, it has previously only included restaurants in New Orleans.

A contractor will pick up a restaurant's discarded oyster shells twice a week and transport them to a curing site, where they are placed into a marine-grade mesh bag that will help create Louisiana's "living coastline," providing storm damage mitigation and a habitat for more oysters to grow and flourish.

Three restaurants have already signed up for the program.

While the restaurants will have to pay a fee for their shells to be collected, eligible restaurants can also receive a tax break for their participation.

For more information, visit the CRCL's website here.