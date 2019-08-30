Residents say trash collection days continue to be skipped

BATON ROUGE - The calls and complaints about missed trash collection continue to be made to 2 On Your Side.

Cheryl Brandon lives in the Monticello neighborhood of Baton Rouge and says she's tired of calling 311 to let someone know her garbage wasn't picked up.

Tuesday night, she pulled her bin to the same spot she's been pulling it to for nearly 40 years. When she went to pull her trash bin back in Wednesday, it still had all her trash inside. So she left it outside. Thursday she saw the garbage truck in her neighborhood and attempted to take matters into her own hands.

"So I got in the car, caught up with him, tooted my horn, rolled down my window and said, 'Sir you skipped my house,' and still he didn't come back," Brandon said.

Friday morning, 2 On Your Side met her at her house and the can was still at the curb with her trash inside. Other cans were lined up and down her street.

The trash in the Goodwood neighborhood of Baton Rouge is typically picked up on Tuesday's and Fridays. Residents tell 2 On Your Side that cans in their neighborhood weren't picked up Tuesday.

Republic Services says it did not receive a large number of calls about the missed collection in Monticello and Goodwood. It also says since the trash was not overflowing from the cans that it must have been collected.

The residents WBRZ spoke with say otherwise.

Friday afternoon, the city-parish says it did some investigating and learned that collection in the Monticello neighborhood was a day late. It's not sure why Brandon was skipped.

A resident living in the Goodwood neighborhood says they received a visit from a Republic Services manager Friday afternoon who told them that a driver left the job Tuesday, which is why there were issues.

To date, the city-parish has not initiated a clause in its contract with Republic Services that would enforce fines for collection issues.

Robert says her garbage has been collected as of Friday afternoon.