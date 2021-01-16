Residents near the state capitol are concerned ahead of upcoming demonstrations

BATON ROUGE - Residents near the state capitol in Spanish Town are concerned about potential violence breaking out during demonstrations there this weekend.

"While I've seen a lot of peaceful protests at the capitol in the years that I've lived here, I'm more worried about this one because of what went on last week," Spanish Town Homeowner Camilla Pugh said.

Pugh is talking about the incident at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Thousands stormed the building, killing one police officer and injuring more than a dozen other officers.

"That the mob will get out of hand," Mary Moffitt-Aycock, another Spanish Town Resident said.

She's afraid about what could happen.

Aycock said she is so scared that she is considering leaving town for the weekend.

State police have been on a higher alert since the incident in D.C.

and are working in conjunction with local law enforcement on security efforts at the capitol.

Cardboard boxes have replaced trash cans on the capitol grounds for safety reasons that law enforcement wouldn't talk about.

The FBI has billboards up around town are displaying where and how to report tips about violence at the U.S. Capitol and other state buildings.

Aycock is hoping just to get a warning if the protest turns violent.

"We are really hoping that if they are expecting real violence that someone ahead of time will tell us to leave," Aycock said.

There have not been any threats against the state capitol or state buildings in Louisiana.