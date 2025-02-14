Residents living near Washington Street exit share thoughts over potential closure

Changes may be on the way for a major choke point on the interstate. In an effort to curb traffic congestion in East Baton Rouge, flyers were passed out Friday from LaDOTD proposing an exit closure.

A resolution was passed last year to permanently close the I-110, Washington Street exit. Traffic experts say slow downs there are caused, in part, by people trying to cross multiple lanes to get off at the exit.

Rodney Mallett, spokesperson for DOTD says that exit has been a problem for many years.

A resolution passed last year by State Rep. Dixon McMakin could close the Washington Street exit, but even though the resolution passed, that doesn't guarantee a permanent closure.

Earnest Haynes lives a few blocks from the exit, and he says he's not confident a closure will totally solve the congestion at that point.

"Where's the traffic going to go?", Haynes asked.

The flyer DOTD employees handed out included a questionaire which asked residents how positively or negatively they would be impacted by the ramp closure. It also asks how often residents use the ramp.

Hayes says he uses the ramp multiple times a day.

Mallett with DOTD says the public's concerns will be taken seriously in deciding whether the exit actually ends up closed.