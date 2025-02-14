Latest Weather Blog
Residents living near Washington Street exit share thoughts over potential closure
Changes may be on the way for a major choke point on the interstate. In an effort to curb traffic congestion in East Baton Rouge, flyers were passed out Friday from LaDOTD proposing an exit closure.
A resolution was passed last year to permanently close the I-110, Washington Street exit. Traffic experts say slow downs there are caused, in part, by people trying to cross multiple lanes to get off at the exit.
Rodney Mallett, spokesperson for DOTD says that exit has been a problem for many years.
A resolution passed last year by State Rep. Dixon McMakin could close the Washington Street exit, but even though the resolution passed, that doesn't guarantee a permanent closure.
Earnest Haynes lives a few blocks from the exit, and he says he's not confident a closure will totally solve the congestion at that point.
"Where's the traffic going to go?", Haynes asked.
The flyer DOTD employees handed out included a questionaire which asked residents how positively or negatively they would be impacted by the ramp closure. It also asks how often residents use the ramp.
Trending News
Hayes says he uses the ramp multiple times a day.
Mallett with DOTD says the public's concerns will be taken seriously in deciding whether the exit actually ends up closed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
JP gets put through the wringer as he tries out for the...
-
2une In Previews: Krewe of Oshun
-
Central breaks ground on city's first city hall in 20 years of...
-
Man accused of child pornography charges extradited to Livingston after New Mexico...
-
Public service commissioner slings insult at Gov. Landry over social media