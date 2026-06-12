79°
Latest Weather Blog
Residents in Livingston experiencing outage due to fallen tree along Ohio Street
LIVINGSTON — Residents near Ohio Street in Livingston may experience an outage as a tree has fallen onto power lines, according to the Livingston Police Department.
According to officers, a tree fell onto the power lines on Ohio Street between Bloss Avenue and South Magnolia Street, with several power outages reported and confirmed.
Trending News
The department said officers are currently on the scene, and Entergy has been notified.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC asks voters to extend decades-old property tax for 10 more years;...
-
LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...
-
FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: Keeping yourself safe from mosquitoes in peak season
-
LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...
-
With heat-related hospital visits on the rise in Baton Rouge, staying cool...
Sports Video
-
LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...
-
LSU star shortstop withdrawing from MLB draft, returning to Baton Rouge for...
-
Back in St. Amant: LSU softball's Alix Franklin remains connected to hometown
-
LSU offensive lineman Jordan Seaton hosts free youth football camp in Baton...
-
LSU football has 2026 game time window set by the SEC