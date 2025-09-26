Latest Weather Blog
Residents in Central give feedback on Sullivan Road project
CENTRAL — A road project that’s been in the works for more than a decade is drawing new frustration from residents in Central.
The Sullivan Road project, which began in 2010, has taken more than 11 years and $11.5 million to complete just a half-mile stretch of roadway. The work recently entered its final phase, but not before removing a traffic light that residents in the Huntley subdivision relied on to get in and out of their neighborhood.
Without the light, residents are now forced to turn right when leaving the subdivision, which they say creates a major inconvenience.
"It’s a real inconvenience, and we’re not happy about it in this subdivision," resident Bobby Harris said. "Going to your left, I don’t really know where you would be able to turn around unless you go all the way to Hopper Road. It’s very inconvenient."
Central Mayor Wade Evans acknowledged the concerns but said the changes are part of the construction process.
"We try to make everybody happy, but it’s almost impossible," Evans said. "They used to have a protected light. They lost that light, and now they will have to take a right only to leave their neighborhood."
Evans said the city plans to host a community meeting to address residents’ concerns. He added that once completed, the widened roadway should help relieve traffic congestion throughout the area.
Trending News
"It’s less than a mile, and it’s taken about 11 and a half million dollars to do the construction now," Evans said.
Residents like Harris agree the improvements will eventually be worth it.
"So it’s definitely going to be a boom to Central," Harris said. "Our traffic out here in this area is really bad, and so by opening up the other lane, it will be a definite plus."
The project is expected to wrap up once the final build-out is complete.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Callihan gets life in prison after pleading guilty to killing Loranger woman,...
-
Season ticket holders unhappy over Tiger Stadium improvements, obstructed view
-
Court tells convenience store across the street from police station to stop...
-
Residents in Central give feedback on Sullivan Road project
-
The show will go on for comedian Desi Banks, but not Friday...
Sports Video
-
HSFB WEEK 4: Dominant wins & close comebacks for some area teams
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Saints' first game in Superdome post-Katrina paved path to city's...
-
LSU men's basketball starts practice
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Taj Callahan
-
New Pointe Coupee stadium to be named after Patrick Queen