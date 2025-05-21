74°
Residents can save 40 cents per gallon in Baton Rouge on Thursday

Wednesday, May 21 2025
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Thursday is Circle K's Fuel Day ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and drivers can save 40 cents at the pump to celebrate.

Participating Circle K locations in Baton Rouge will offer an up to 40 cent per gallon discount for drivers to fuel up before any trips they may be taking this weekend.

See participating locations here.



