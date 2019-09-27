Residents can get FEMA rebuilding advice at home improvement stores

BATON ROUGE — As Louisianans repair or rebuild their homes damaged by August floods, FEMA and local hardware stores have teamed up to provide free information on making homes stronger and safer.

FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand to provide information at area Lowe’s stores from Sept. 26 through Oct. 15. They will be available to answer questions and offer home improvement tips and proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters. Most of the information is aimed at people who prefer “do-it-yourself” projects and general contractors.

FEMA advisors will be on hand at information centers in these Lowe’s stores 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday:



East Baton Rouge Parish

1777 Millerville Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70816



Iberia Parish

2816 Highway-14

New Iberia, LA 70560

Mitigation specialists will be in these Home Depot stores 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday:

Ascension Parish

2740 South Cajun Ave.

Gonzales, LA 70737

East Baton Rouge Parish

8181 Airline Highway

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

East Baton Rouge Parish

6600 Main Street

Zachary, LA 70791

St. Martin Parish

213 St. Nazaire Road

Broussard, LA 70518

Free reference booklets, in English and Spanish, with information on protecting your home from flood damage, will be available at all locations. More information about strengthening property can be found at http://www.fema.gov/what-mitigation.