Residents can get FEMA rebuilding advice at home improvement stores
BATON ROUGE — As Louisianans repair or rebuild their homes damaged by August floods, FEMA and local hardware stores have teamed up to provide free information on making homes stronger and safer.
FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand to provide information at area Lowe’s stores from Sept. 26 through Oct. 15. They will be available to answer questions and offer home improvement tips and proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters. Most of the information is aimed at people who prefer “do-it-yourself” projects and general contractors.
FEMA advisors will be on hand at information centers in these Lowe’s stores 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday:
East Baton Rouge Parish
1777 Millerville Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Iberia Parish
2816 Highway-14
New Iberia, LA 70560
Mitigation specialists will be in these Home Depot stores 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday:
Ascension Parish
2740 South Cajun Ave.
Gonzales, LA 70737
East Baton Rouge Parish
8181 Airline Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
Free reference booklets, in English and Spanish, with information on protecting your home from flood damage, will be available at all locations. More information about strengthening property can be found at http://www.fema.gov/what-mitigation.
