Researchers from Pennington Biomedical Research Center among most cited scholars in the world
BATON ROUGE - Five employees (four faculty members and one adjunct professor) from the Pennington Biomedical Research Center rank among the most cited researchers in the world.
According to the Google Scholar Citations database, they are among the 4,730 scholars who have an above 100 h-index. This means at least 100 of their papers have been cited more than 100 times.
A statement released by Pennington said these researchers have "changed our health for the better" in multiple ways including:
- Showed that the COVID-19 lockdown worsened health measures for children with obesity and preventative measures are needed.
- Launched the idea that some exercise is better than none.
- Showed the health risks of sedentary behavior, sitting for more than three hours a day, are similar to smoking or obesity.
- Demonstrated that the response to long-term overfeeding is influenced by the protein content of the diet and by human genetic variability.
- Identified some of the genes, proteins, and end products of metabolism responsible for individual differences in the benefits derived from being physically active.
