Representative Chad Brown to become commissioner of Louisiana ATC
BATON ROUGE - State Representative Chad Brown is becoming the commissioner of the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control under Governor Jeff Landry.
Brown, a Democrat who represented Plaquemine, resigned from his seat to take the position; the Louisiana House website currently lists his seat as vacant.
The ATC's website also said that it welcomes Brown as its new commissioner and that a "biography and picture will follow soon." The previous commissioner, Ernest Legier Jr., resigned in August.
WBRZ reached out to the Secretary of State's Office to see the process for filling Brown's vacant seat.
